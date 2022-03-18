President Joe Biden has warned Chinese President Xi Jinping his country will face consequences if it provides military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders spoke via video call on Friday, and despite both issuing calls for peace, the two parties appeared far apart.

China’s Foreign Ministry, in a readout after the nearly two-hour conversation, deplored “conflict and confrontation” as “not in anyone’s interest,” but assigned no blame to Russia and said nothing of next steps.

“China has to make a decision for themselves, about where they want to stand and how they want the history books to look at them and view their actions,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

After the call, an administration official said that Mr Biden pointed to the economic isolation that Russia has faced - including economy-battering sanctions and major Western corporations suspending operations - as he sought to underscore the costs that China might suffer.

Earlier this week, US intelligence said they believed China had told Russia that it would be willing to provide both military support for the campaign in Ukraine and financial backing to help stave off the impact of severe sanctions imposed by the West.

China has been generally supportive of the Russian invasion, often criticising the US and NATO for not addressing Russia's security concerns.

ITV News reporter Debi Edward said Mr Xi raised two Chinese phrases with Mr Biden saying “it takes two to make a quarrel” and “whoever started the trouble should end it".

Ahead of the call, Ms Psaki noted Beijing’s “rhetorical support” of Putin and an “absence of denunciation” of Russia’s invasion.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying pushed back, calling the US administration “overbearing” for suggesting China risks falling on the wrong side of history.

Mr Xi also renewed China’s criticism of sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion during the call.

As before, the Chinese refused to call the invasion a war.

Mr Xi and Mr Putin met in early February, weeks before the invasion, with the Russian leader travelling to Beijing for the start of the Winter Olympics.

The two leaders issued a 5,000-word statement following this meeting, declaring a limitless “friendship.”

China has also attempted to maintain a friendly relationship with Ukraine, with its ambassador to the country on Monday quoted as saying: “China is a friendly country for the Ukrainian people. As an ambassador, I can responsibly say that China will forever be a good force for Ukraine, both economically and politically."

The two leaders also discussed the longer-simmering US-China dispute over Taiwan.

In a reminder of China’s threat to assert its claim by force, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, just hours before the call.

The US is legally obligated to ensure the self-governing island democracy can defend itself and treats threats to it with “grave concern.”