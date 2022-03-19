Fire crews tackle blaze on marshland on the Wirral

Firefighters are tackling a suspected deliberately started blaze on marshland on the Wirral. Fire engines were scrambled to the scene where around 500 square metres of marsh were in flames at Parkgate, near Neston, at around 6.20pm on Saturday. Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines are on site, with firefighters battling two areas of fire with beaters and hoses.

Fire engines were scrambled to the scene at the area in Parkgate. Credit: Twitter/@Jack_Dugdale

A fire break has been set up to protect nearby properties. The fire service also said police have been advised it is suspected that the fire was started deliberately and a fire investigator is due to attend.

Relief crews will be taking over at the scene overnight, with Holyhead coastguard monitoring the incident, the fire service added.