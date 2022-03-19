Former Argentina rugby player Federico Aramburu ‘shot dead’ in Paris aged 42

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was killed in France on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor’s office has said.

Prosecutors confirmed to the Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened.

L’Equipe sports daily first reported Aramburu’s death.

According to the newspaper, Aramburu, 42, was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday outside a Paris bar following an altercation involving a group of people.

The prosecutor’s office did not give more details about the rugby player’s death but confirmed shots were fired during the incident and that he died in the street.

Federico Martin Aramburu scores a try in the first half during the IRB Rugby World Cup Bronze Medal match at Parc des Princess in Paris. Credit: PA

Aramburu, who made 22 international appearances for Argentina during his career, played for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax in the French league.

He also played for Glasgow Warriors in 2010-11 in the Pro12 league competition.

According to L’Equipe, Aramburu lived in France and had planned to travel to Argentina next week.

The French rugby federation said it planned a tribute to Aramburu before Saturday’s Six Nations match between France and England at the Stade de France.