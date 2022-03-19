Police search for man in connection with murder of woman in Clerkenwell

Detectives are trying to trace a man following the suspected murder of a 19-year-old woman in central London. Police are appealing for help to find Maher Maaroufe, 22, who they say is known to travel and has links across London. He is also known to travel to Cambridgeshire.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Arbour House in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, at around 5.10am on Saturday to reports of a woman suffering serious injuries.

Metropolitan Police officers were called in the early hours of the morning. Credit: PA

London Ambulance Service also attended and found the woman – aged 19 – suffering serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “ We believe the victim is a student who was studying at City, University of London. “Early indications so far suggest that the victim had been in a relationship with Maaroufe and that they had been together that evening."

Chief Inspector Adam Instone added: “Arbour House is a student accommodation and I know there will be great sadness and deep concern among the local people and the student community."

Arbour House is run by Unite Students, which provides purpose-built student accommodation across the UK.

Floral tributes and police outside Arbour House. Credit: PA

A City, University of London spokesperson said: “As this is an ongoing police incident, we are unable to comment on their investigation.

“As a university, we will do everything we can to support our students and staff and we will continue to fully support the police with their investigation.

“We are working closely with Unite Students, who own and operate Arbour House.”

A Unite Students spokesperson added: “Our priority at this time is the safety and wellbeing of students at Arbour House.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact police on 020 8358 1010, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1252/19March.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.