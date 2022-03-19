Play video

Children provide their take on Ukraine war - they want to turn into animals and eat Vladimir Putin

A Kyiv mum-of-three shares how her young daughter views the Ukraine invasion - she wants to become a crocodile and "eat Putin".

Olena Gnes is sheltering with her three small children in a Kyiv basement, left caring for them single-handedly as her husband fights to protect the city under siege.

"It is heartbreaking," she tells ITV News Presenter Rageh Omaar, "but it's more heartbreaking to see what's happening in Mariupol for example. Where there is no heating, no electricity, no food, no medicine, nothing."

Vladimir Putin would be eaten, if it was up to the children. Credit: AP

Despite the serious content of the interview, Olena's children provide a light-hearted view on the war.

She said: "They know daddy joined the territorial defence, that he's defending Kyiv. They're worried a lot but they send him messages - smiles, hearts, flower (emojis) on the phone.

"We still feel very strong and optimistic.

"They are not victimised, their main emotion is anger. (My daughter) is angry with what's happening. She said she wants to become a crocodile and eat Putin and (my son) says he wants to become a Cheetah and eat Putin.

"I myself want to become a crocodile and eat Putin."