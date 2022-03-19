UK grounds private jet while possible Russian links are investigated

A private jet has been grounded while possible links to Russia are being investigated.

The Cessna aircraft was blocked from taking off from London Biggin Hill Airport while it is investigated to see whether it falls foul of sanctions banning all Russian-linked aircraft.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Twitter that he had taken "rapid action" to identify the plane.

“We are continuing to take decisive action against Putin and his illegal war in Ukraine,” he said.

The notice to airmen grounding the flight was issued on Saturday morning and relates to a Cessna Citation Latitude 680A owned by Brooker Holdings Ltd. It is not known to whom the Cessna might be linked to.

The latest plane seizure comes 10 days after a private jet which was suspected of being linked to a Russian oligarch was impounded at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire hours before it was due to fly to Dubai. The aircraft was detained on the orders of Mr Shapps to enable an investigation into its connection with billionaire oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler, a friend of Roman Abramovich.

It is a criminal offence for planes owned, operated or chartered by Russians, including private jets, to fly or land in the UK following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Shapps has previously said that this would help to "suffocate Putin's cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die". He said that UK air traffic control and UK airports had been ordered not to grant access to any aircraft which they suspect is Russian, which includes those registered in the country.

Ukrainian leaders and civilians have been imploring Britain and its western allies to implement a no-fly zone in a bid to stem the Russian invasion of their country.

But along with other Western leaders, Boris Johnson has resisted the move, saying it could lead to an escalation of the fighting.