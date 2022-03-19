Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the early hours of Saturday morning that it was time for Moscow to begin peace talks in earnest to avoid incurring higher losses in its invasion of Ukraine.

In a nighttime video address to the nation, which was recorded outside in Kyiv with the presidential office behind him, he urged Vladimir Putin to meet him directly.

"I want everyone to hear me, especially in Moscow, the time has come to meet, to talk. The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine," Mr Zelenskyy said.

"Otherwise, Russia's costs will be so high that you will not be able to rise again for several generations."

He went on to draw a stark image of the purported Russian losses in military hostilities by evoking images of dead bodies from the numbers of demonstrators that showed up on Friday at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium to mark eight years after Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"Just picture for yourself that in that stadium in Moscow there are 14,000 dead bodies and tens of thousands more injured and maimed. Those are the Russian costs throughout the invasion," Mr Zelenskyy said.

Rescuers work at the site of the National Academy of State Administration building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv. Credit: AP

The Ukrainian president said Russian forces are blockading the largest Ukraine cities with the goal of creating such miserable conditions that Ukrainians will cooperate.

He said the Russians are preventing supplies from reaching surrounded cities in central and southeastern Ukraine.

“This is a totally deliberate tactic,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv continued to take heavy fire on Friday, and Russian forces pounded an aircraft repair installation on the outskirts of Lviv, close to the Polish border.

Ukrainian officials said late on Friday that the besieged southern port city of Mariupol lost its access to the Azov Sea, and Russian forces were still trying to storm the city. It was unclear whether they had seized it.

In Russia on Friday, a huge flag-waving rally was held in Moscow, in which Putin addressed the packed stadium, saying the Kremlin’s troops had fought “shoulder to shoulder” and supported each other.

"We have not had unity like this for a long time,” he told the cheering crowd.

But the rally was surrounded by suspicions it was a Kremlin-manufactured display of patriotism. The event happened as Russia has faced heavier-than-expected losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a packed stadium on Friday to mark eight years after Russia's annexation of Crimea. Credit: AP

Police said more than 200,000 people were in and around the Luzhniki stadium for the Moscow event, which included patriotic songs such as “Made in the U.S.S.R.,” with the opening lines “Ukraine and Crimea, Belarus and Moldova, it’s all my country.”

Several Telegram channels critical of the Kremlin reported that students and employees of state institutions in a number of regions were ordered by their superiors to attend rallies and concerts marking the eighth anniversary of Moscow’s annexation of Crimea, which was seized from Ukraine. Those reports could not be independently verified.

Seeking to portray the war as just, Putin paraphrased the Bible to say of Russia's troops: "There is no greater love than giving up one’s soul for one’s friends.”

Taking to the stage where a sign read “For a world without Nazism,” he railed against his foes in Ukraine with a baseless claim that they are “neo-Nazis.”

Putin continued to insist his actions were necessary to prevent “genocide" — an idea flatly rejected by leaders around the globe.

Video feeds of the event cut out at times but showed a loudly cheering crowd that broke into chants of “Russia!”