ITV News sees evidence of recent attack on major food store in town near Kyiv

ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo has spoken to locals in Brovary who are defiant in the face of Russian attacks

Fresh fears of a change in Russian tactics have been raised as ITV News sees evidence of a recent attack on a major food store in a town on the eastern outskirts of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

A food distribution warehouse in Brovary has been partially destroyed, with further damaged captured by ITV News crews down the road.

"If Putin's plan is to starve the city, this might be part of it," Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo said.

Until a few days ago this site was a food distribution warehouse. Credit: ITV News

A passer-by showed him a nearby cruise missile, often used by the Russian military, apparently intercepted before it arrived at its intended target.

The elderly man described how he was a first responder during the 1986 Chernobyl disaster- but said he feared the devastation unfolding in Ukraine is far worse.

A local man revealed he was a first responder after the Chernobyl disaster. Credit: ITV News

Russian forces had tried to seize control of the town, but have so far failed in their attempts.

Russian airstrikes have previously hit the the suburbs of Brovery, where pictures have shown doctors and nurses working on people who have been injured and lost limbs.

In a sign of civilian fears of more indiscriminate Russian attacks, a 92-year-old woman was seen moving in between her friends homes to feel safer.

An elderly woman from the neighbourhood said she will stay in town as long as she can. Credit: ITV News

But she remained defiant.

"I am not going anywhere, " she said.

"Where else can I go? Only there to the graveyard."

At a local hospital a student from Texas who volunteered to be on the frontline in Ukraine was spotted phoning home with news her vehicle had been hit by a mine.

Volunteer fighters from the US who have joined the fight against Russia alongside Ukrainian soldiers. Credit: ITV News

"A split second later the whole car lifted up, came down," she said.

"I remember being conscious the whole time. I checked my friends, made sure they were okay."

"I feel like there is still more work to be done. I feel like I can still help people," the student added.

