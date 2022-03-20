Zelenskyy says Putin is trying to carry out 'permanent solution' against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has compared the Russian invasion of his country to the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II.

In a speech delivered to members of Israel's parliament, Mr Zelenskyy accused Vladimir Putin of trying to carry out a "permanent solution"- the term used by Nazi Germany for its genocide of some 6 million Jewish people- against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader, who is Jewish, noted that a Russian missile attack recently struck Babi Yar in Ukraine, where over 30,000 Jews were slaughtered by the Nazis over two days in 1941.

The site is now Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial.

Listen to our podcast for latest analysis on the war

“You know what this place means, where the victims of the Holocaust are buried,” he said. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has emerged as a key mediator between Russia and Ukraine, in part because Israel has good relations with both sides.

In the address to Israeli legislators, which took place over Zoom, Mr Zelenskyy called on the country to abandon its neutrality over the war.

Zelenskyy has urged Israeli legislators to help protect Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Credit: AP

"Everybody knows that your missile defence systems are the best… and that you can definitely help our people, save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews," he said. "We can ask why we can’t receive weapons from you, why Israel has not imposed powerful sanctions on Russia or is not putting pressure on Russian business.

"Either way, the choice is yours to make, brothers and sisters, and you must then live with your answer, the people of Israel."

Multiple civilian buildings burn amid Russian strikes on the Livoberezhnyi District of Mariupol. Credit: AP

Mr Zelenskyy had earlier said that Russia's siege of the southern port city of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come".

Authorities in the besieged city said that the Russian military has bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge. Local authorities said on Sunday morning that the school building had been destroyed, with Mariupol council saying women, children and the elderly were sheltering there at the time.

There was no immediate report on the number of casualties.