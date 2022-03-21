Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello among stars performing at ITV Ukraine fundraiser

Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol and Camila Cabello are among the stars performing at a fundraiser for those fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine, being aired exclusively on ITV and STV, will bring together huge names from the world of music for a two-hour charity gig.

The event will take place at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on March 29, and money raised will go towards the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Tickets to watch the performance will go on sale on Tuesday at midday via The Ticket Factory.

Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, Snow Patrol and Tom Odell are the first performers to be announced for the gig.

Odell, a singer-songwriter from Chichester, will take part after encountering those fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While in Romania as part of a world tour, Odell took time to perform for refugees arriving at Bucharest train station.

Speaking about the Concert for Ukraine, American popstar Camila Cabello said fundraising for organisations helping Ukrainian refugees is one of the crisis' "biggest needs".

“My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility," she added.

Emeli Sandé said: "I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home."

Sandé added she will also perform "in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis", referring to reports that people from African, Asian and Latin American countries have faced prejudice while trying to flee Ukraine.

"Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict," Sandé continued.

Musical performances will be combined with short films recognising ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by Russia's invasion. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

The broadcast is a collaboration between, ITV, STV, Livewire Pictures, the DEC, and media group Global.

Watch the show on Tuesday March 29 via ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player. An announcement on the show's starting time will be made in the coming days.

