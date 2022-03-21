At least six people were killed by shelling close to the centre of Kyiv late on Sunday night. Shelling devastated a shopping centre, leaving a flattened ruin still smouldering on Monday morning.

The force of the explosion shattered every window in the high-rise apartment block next door and twisted their metal frames.

The shelling was captured by a surveillance camera

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Russian shelling also hit several houses in the densely populated district of Podil.

In the distance, the sound of artillery fire rang out as firefighters picked their way through the destruction.

Russian troops have been shelling Kyiv for three weeks now and are trying to surround the capital, home to nearly three million people before the war.

According the UK's Ministry of Defence, forces advancing on the city from the north-east have stalled, while those approaching from the direction of Hostomel, to the north-west, have been held back by fierce Ukrainian resistance. The MoD added the bulk of Russian forces remain more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city.

"Despite the continued lack of progress, Kyiv remains Russia’s primary military objective and they are likely to prioritise attempting to encircle the city over the coming weeks," the MoD statement said on Monday morning.

In the encircled city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected Russian's demand their forces lay down arms and raise white flags.

Russia has been barraging the southern city, hitting an art school sheltering some 400 people only hours before offering to open corridors out of the city in return for the capitulation of its defenders, Ukrainian officials said.

The UN has confirmed 902 civilian deaths in the war but concedes the actual toll is likely much higher. It says nearly 3.4 million people have fled Ukraine. Estimates of Russian deaths vary, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands. The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office says at least 115 children have been killed and 148 injured so far. Some Russians also have fled their country amid a widespread crackdown on dissent. Russia has arrested thousands of anti-war protesters, muzzled independent media and cut access to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.