'It's about self-determination': Javid defends PM's Ukraine-Brexit comparison

Sajid Javid has defended Boris Johnson's controversial comment that the Ukrainian fight against Russia's invasion can be compared to the UK voting for Brexit, after pressure grew for the prime minister to apologise.

The health secretary said his boss was making a "general point" rather than a direct comparison when he said people voted to leave the European Union "because they wanted to be free" just like Ukrainians want freedom from Russian aggression.

"What the prime minister was talking about in his speech this weekend was the desire for self-determination that all people have," Mr Javid said.

"Whether that's in Ukraine, in Britain, across the world - in every country people have a natural desire for self-determination, I think it's a strong desire - so he's making a general point about that.

"In no way was he trying to make some kind of direct comparison between the UK and Ukraine."

But not all of Mr Johnson's Conservative colleagues were keen to defend his comments.

Tory chairman of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood said Mr Johnson’s comparison “damages the standard of statecraft” being exhibited in the response to the invasion.

He wrote on Twitter: "If we are to ultimately defeat Putin we require international leadership and unity.

"Comparing the Ukrainian people's fight against Putin's tyranny to the British people voting for Brexit damages the standard of statecraft we were beginning to exhibit."

Tory peer Lord Barwell criticised the PM's comments, pointing out that Ukraine is seeking to join the European Union.

He said voting in the 2016 referendum "isn't in any way comparable with risking your life" in a war.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Apart from the bit where voting in a free and fair referendum isn't in any way comparable with risking your life to defend your country against invasion + the awkward fact the Ukrainians are fighting for the freedom to join the EU, this comparison is bang on."

And former European Council president Donald Tusk said: “I can still remember the enthusiasm of Putin and Trump after the referendum. Boris, your words offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense.”

Mr Johnson made the comments during a speech at the Scottish Conservatives' spring conference.

He said: "I know that it's the the instinct of the people of this country like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time.

"I can give you a couple of famous recent examples. When the British people voted for Brexit in such large numbers I don't believe it was remotely because they were remotely hostile to foreigners - it was because they wanted to be free."

The prime minister said the British public voted for Brexit in order 'to be free'

Labour has called on Mr Johnson to apologise for the "insulting" comparison.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “It is utterly distasteful and insulting to compare the fight for freedom against the aggression of the Russian state to the decision to leave the EU.”

Speaking to ITV News on Sunday morning, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said the PM was making a "perfectly fair point".

"When people have the choice in their lives, they want to uphold freedom of decision making and I think that's a perfectly fair point to make.

"Clearly there isn't a direct comparison, and nor is he making one, but the fact is that people ought to be free to make decision affecting their own lives".

