Metropolitan Police officers have started interviewing "key witnesses" as part of their partygate investigation into alleged Covid-rule-breaking in Downing Street, the force said in a statement.

Giving an update on the probe, it said more than 100 individuals had so far been sent questionnaires and further people could be contacted as the investigation continues.

The statement confirmed the police had so far "not made any referrals to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for the issuing of Fixed Penalty Notices".

But, it said, "every questionnaire response is being assessed alongside all available evidence, and should this reach the evidential threshold, then referrals will be made".

The force said officers are reviewing a "significant amount of investigative material" but the investigation is progressing "as quickly as possible".

ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand, who has led the UK in his partygate reporting, said the Met statement that "key witnesses" were being interviewed represented a "significant escalation of the investigation".

"This means it is possible that the prime minister himself will/has been questioned by police, on top of the questionnaire he has already returned," he said.

Police are investigating at least 12 gatherings held on government premises during the coronavirus pandemic which are alleged to have broken lockdown laws.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of those sent a questionnaire by police after officers were passed evidence from Sue Gray's initial internal investigation, which included 300 photographs - one allegedly of the PM holding a beer at a gathering when he says he was working.

The investigation has so far taken two months and there's "no sign of it concluding anytime soon", Paul Brand said.

The Met statement read: "Detectives investigating allegations of breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall have begun to interview people, as witnesses, as part of their ongoing enquiries.

"In addition to the detailed review of all available material, including returned questionnaires, detectives from the Operation Hillman investigation team have started interviewing key witnesses.

"As a result of responses so far, further individuals have been identified and questionnaires sent to them. As the investigation continues, we may need to contact more people as further information comes to light."

The Met has previously confirmed that in line with policy it would not reveal the people who are issued with fixed penalty notices, however Number 10 has said it would be made public if the prime minister is fined.

Fines start at £100 for the first offence, growing to £200 for the second offence before doubling for each repeat offence before hitting the cap of £6,400.

Any individual is entitled to appeal their fine, which could see the appellant appear in court.