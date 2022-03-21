Russians 'open fire' as protesters near troops in occupied city of Kherson

Play video

A video posted on Twitter, which ITV News has verified, shows people fleeing the scene after gunshots are heard

Protesters in the one Ukrainian city taken by Russian soldiers appear to have been met with gunfire on Monday.

Scenes have emerged time and again of Ukrainians confronting Russian soldiers in Kherson, a city of 300,000 people on the Black sea coast, protesting their invasion.

More protesters flocked towards soldiers in the city on Monday, but this time Russians opened fire - using stun grenades and firing in the air to break up the demonstrators.

At least one person was injured.

The sound of heavy and constant gunshots can be heard in videos online, despite many civilians appearing to run away from the scene.

Speaking in a video address, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “we saw slaves shooting at free people, slaves of propaganda that replaced their conscience".

He added that the war has turned ordinary Ukrainians into heroes and “the enemy doesn’t believe it’s all real".

“There is no need to organise resistance," Mr Zelenskyy added. “Resistance for Ukrainians is part of their soul.”

ITV News spoke to one of the demonstrators involved in a protest earlier in March, Andrii Abba, who said: "It was important for us all to demonstrate to the enemy, and to our country folk, that we are not broken, we are not subdued."

He said Russian troops had "blockaded the city" - cutting food supplies.

"We stand united, Kherson is not just a few people living in their bunkers and cellars trying to hide.

"We are a small city, staying united, we are not cattle who will be massacred. No, we will stand together."

Listen to the latest analysis on the Ukraine crisis in ITV News' podcast: