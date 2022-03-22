There is an increasing possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin may resort to chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, Joe Biden has said, as his "back is against the wall."

The US president also warned that Russia could be preparing to launch cyber attacks against critical infrastructure as the war in Ukraine continues.

Meanwhile, in an overnight address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.

Speaking late on Monday, Mr Biden said he believes Russia is preparing new "false flag" attacks - an act committed with the intent of blaming the other side and escalating the situation.

"They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons," Mr Biden said, adding that Russia was alleging the US also has them in Europe, something he said was "simply not true."

"That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those.

"He's already used chemical weapons in the past, and we should be careful about what's about to come.

"He knows there'll be severe consequences because of the united NATO's front, but the point is it's real."

US and allied officials have repeatedly argued that Russia may use false chemical weapons claims as a precursor to using such weapons themselves.

Earlier in March, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned the secretary of Russia's Security Council that Moscow would face consequences if it deployed chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

The US president also warned against cyber attacks, telling American business leaders they have a “patriotic obligation” to harden their systems against such attacks.

He said federal assistance is available, should they want it, but that the decision is theirs alone.

Mr Biden said the administration has issued “new warnings that, based on evolving intelligence, Russia may be planning a cyber attack against us… The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential, and it’s coming.”

The US federal government has warned US companies about Russian state hackers since long before the country invaded Ukraine.

Speaking about the option to not seek NATO membership in a bid to agree a ceasefire with Russia, Mr Zelenskyy said the option was a "compromise" and called for direct talks between himself and Mr Putin.

“It’s a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn’t want further NATO expansion,” the Ukrainian president said in an interview with Ukrainian television channels.

Unless he meets with Mr Putin, it is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war, Mr Zelenskyy said.

He added that Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists after a ceasefire and steps toward providing security guarantees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed his calls for a meeting between himself and Vladimir Putin. Credit: AP

Denied an easy and early victory, Russia’s military is reverting to the scorched earth tactics of its past offensives in Syria and Chechnya.

Its military is pounding population centres with airstrikes and artillery barrages that leave civilians like those in the port city of Mariupol unable to safely venture out for food or water, to bury the dead or to flee.

After Mr Biden rallied European allies to join in sweeping sanctions against Russia over the invasion at the outset, his tasks now include dealing with some Nato members that are pushing for more involvement directly in the fighting.

This includes proposals by Poland, which borders Ukraine, for peacekeepers.