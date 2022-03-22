Play video

The family's home was among those bombed by Russia, Mark McQuillan reports

The UN estimates more than 900 civilians have been killed since the invasion of Ukraine, a figure thought to be far lower than the true number.

Behind the statistics are families - children, parents and grandparents whose lives have been taken by war.

ITV News spoke to Anna Priymenko who lost six members of her family - her mother, brother, sister in law and their three children. They were all killed trying to flee the city of Sumy, in the north-east of Ukraine.

“Shock and awe. You know, I still don't believe it. I didn't attend the funerals because getting to Sumy is impossible,” said.

“And seeing I wasn't at the funerals I cannot yet believe it has happened. I think I am comforting myself with the illusion that they are still there.”

Ms Priymenko said they were a very close family, spending birthdays, Christmases and other special occasions together.

Now she only has memories and pain, devastated that none of her nephews survived.

“I don't know what I would have told them. I am so devastated that not one single child survived. I wish if only one of them survived,” she said.

“I don't have kids of my own and there were three of them. So [it’s] difficult to say anything.”

Ms Priymenko is still managing to help others through voluntary work and says whatever happens she will stay to help rebuild her city and country when the time is right.

“The spirit here is very patriotic. We are aiming for victory - to the end,” she said.

“Everyone has risen to the plate. Everyone is helping as best they can. There is solidarity among people. There is a sense of kinship and unity. Ukraine is all one in a way we have never seen.”