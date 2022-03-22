No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people

No survivors have been found in the wreckage of a plane that crashed with 132 people on board, China's state broadcaster says.

The China Eastern plane which crashed in a forested and mountainous area on Monday was the country’s worst air disaster in a decade.

The Boeing-737, operated by China Eastern, was travelling from Kunming to the industrial centre of Guangzhou when it crashed in Guangxi province with 123 passengers and nine crew aboard.

The crash ignited a fire big enough to be seen on Nasa satellite images.

China’s state broadcaster said on Tuesday – more than 18 hours after the crash: “Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found".

A piece of wreckage from China Eastern’s Flight MU5735 is seen after it crashed on the mountain in Tengxian County in southern China. Credit: Xinhua/AP

State media said local police first received calls from villagers alerting them to the crash at around 2.30pm local time.

Contact with the plane had been lost at 2.15pm, Guangxi provincial emergency management department said.

The plane had been travelling at around 30,000ft when suddenly it entered a deep dive at its cruising altitude speed of 455 knots, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com.

The data suggests the plane crashed within a minute-and-a-half of whatever went wrong.

It stopped transmitting data just south-west of the Chinese city of Wuzhou, a city of three million in eastern Guangxi.

Emergency personnel prepare to travel to the site of the plane crash. Credit: CCTV/AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an “all-out effort” by the rescue operation, as well as for an investigation into the crash and to ensure complete civil aviation safety.

All 737-800s in China Eastern’s fleet were ordered grounded, state media reported, while broadcaster CCTV said the airliner had set up nine teams to deal with aircraft disposal, accident investigation, family assistance and other pressing matters.

The CAAC and China Eastern both said they had sent officials to the crash site in accordance with emergency measures.

Chicago-based Boeing said it was aware of the initial reports of the crash and was “working to gather more information”.

China Eastern, which has its headquarters in Shanghai, is one of China’s top three airlines, operating domestic and international routes serving 248 destinations.

All 737-800s in China Eastern’s fleet have been grounded, according to state media. Credit: CCTV/AP

The aircraft was delivered to the airline from Boeing in June 2015 and had been flying for more than six years.

China Eastern Airlines uses the Boeing 737-800 as one of the main workhorses of its fleet – of its more than 600 planes, 109 are Boeing 737-800s.

People sit in a temporarily cordoned off area for relatives of the victims aboard flight MU5735, in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Credit: Chinatopix/AP

Boeing began delivering the 737-800 to customers in 1997 and delivered the last of the series to China Eastern in 2020.

It made more than 5,200 of the narrow-body aircraft, a popular, single-aisle commuter plane.

The twin-engine, single aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights.

China Eastern operates multiple versions of the common aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max.

The deadliest crash involving a Boeing 737-800 came in January 2020, when Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot down a Ukraine International Airlines flight, killing all 176 people on board.

The 737 Max version was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes.

China’s aviation regulator cleared that plane to return to service late last year, making the country the last major market to do so.

China’s last fatal crash of a civilian airliner was in 2010.