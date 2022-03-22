Play video

Musicians and poets in Ukraine's besieged city of Kharkiv have streamed a special concert from an underground shelter to raise money for army equipment.

Poets and musicians used an improvised stage to perform hits and recite popular verses, raising more than £1,000 to buy new equipment for reservists in the Territorial Defence units.

Ukraine's second largest city has been devastated by Russian bomb attacks.

"For us, it's a sort of therapy," said Ukrainian poet Serhii Zhadan, who performed at the concert.

"When you gather with like-minded people, the rest is not so scary."

Poets took to the stage to lift people's spirits, as well as raise money, with the special underground concert in Kharkiv

Fellow performer and poet Artem Polezhaka said it was important to continue enjoying life.

"During the war, it's important to do it even more in order not to lose hope, faith, and love and in order to find strength to fight and inspire others," he added.

Organiser Vasil Ryabko, frontman of the band Papa Karlo, said many units in the Territorial Defence lack equipment, including bulletproof vests.

"We are not just playing because we missed music, but we really need resources," he explained.

"We have been standing [against Russian aggression] for a month and we need the support of people who can help us."