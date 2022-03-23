Play video

ITV News cameras captured 'white phosphorus bombs' lighting up Irpin's night sky, as Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports

Russian forces have been dropping white phosphorous bombs - which can cause excruciating burns - in the Irpin, near Ukraine's capital, experts have said.

Analysts came to the conclusion following allegations from Ukrainian officials and footage from ITV News of white showers lighting up the Irpin's night sky.

In the video, the display continues for several minutes.

Residents flee the besieged town of Irpin.

White phosphorous burns at extremely high temperatures and is often used to illuminate conflict zones or obscure them with smoke. It can cause horrific burns, respiratory damage, infection, shock, and organ failure, according to Human Rights Watch.

The use of white phosphorous munitions is not banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention, but any attacks which cause disproportionate damage to civilians are.

Adding weight to the analysis of ITV News' footage, Irpin's mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, alleged that white phosphorus munitions had been used by the Russians.

Although Irpin has been a focus of white phosphorus claims, nearby Kyiv was not left unscathed on Tuesday night.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother, Wladimir, give a press conference following the capital's 35-hour curfew.

As the capital emerged from yet another 35-hour curfew, homes in a residential area could be seen smouldering. So far, the strike is the closest to the city centre ITV News has witnessed during the war.

Inside the city, Kyiv's mayor, Vitaly Klitschko, demanded that Russian troops at the edge of his city turn around.

When asked whether he could share any proof of Russian war crimes that he might have seen, an exasperated Mayor Klitschko replied: "How much evidence of war crimes do you want to see when you have civilians killed, over 300 children being injured and killed? How much more do you want to see and support?"

On Wednesday, the US said Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and said it would work with others to prosecute offenders.

For expert analysis on the war, listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast