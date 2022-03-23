She was the child refugee who fled Europe on the brink of World War Two and ended up as one of America’s most senior politicians.

Having lived through the Cold War she would be key in formulating the Western response to the end of that era and the development of a new world order.

Her death, at 84, comes as the spectre of Cold War looms once more, as refugees once again flee across Europe.

Her last writings were on the threat Vladimir Putin poses to the world.

Madeleine Albright was America’s first female Secretary of State, America’s ambassador to the UN, advisor to countless politicians and a respected academic.

Had it not been for her country of birth, she could have been a contender for America’s highest office, however, her birth in then Czechoslovakia ruled her out.

Without the threat of competition she became an ally of many of those who would run for office and a confidante of those who achieved it.

A lifelong opponent of totalitarianism and fascism, her views were formed from her lived experience.

Her family fled Czechoslovakia ten days after the Nazi invasion, she grew up in communist Yugoslavia before her family moved to the UK and onto the USA.

Though she was raised Roman Catholic her family had been Jewish but hidden their heritage for safety.

In the early days of his tenure she met with Vladimir Putin, writing in her diary that he was a “small pale man, so cold he is almost reptilian.”

In her final days she warned that President Putin was making a historic mistake.

She cautioned against a second Cold War.

She spoke with the knowledge of life and service. A woman who had seen its reality and feared its recurrence.

Madeleine Albright died of cancer surrounded by her family.