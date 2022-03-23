Watch PMQs live followed by Rishi Sunak's spring statement

Rishi Sunak is likely to address the record-high cost of fuel in his spring statement this afternoon but is expected to stick with his plans for increasing National Insurance contributions.

The chancellor will cut fuel duty by 5p, according to reports, in a bid to reduce the cost of petrol, which has never been higher at 167.3p - the cost of diesel is also breaking records at 179.7p. However, this would only save around £2 or £3 per tank.

He's also expected to lift the threshold on National Insurance contributions in a bid to ease the impact of the cost-of-living crisis by exempting the very lowest-paid workers.

But according to reports he is sticking with his plans to increase the contributions 1.25 percentage points in April, a tax increase he says will fund health and social care reforms.

There's also speculation that Universal Credit payments could increase to help people manage rising inflation, which could hit 10% in coming months.

It's unclear whether he will announce any support to directly address the rocketing cost of energy bills, which are estimated to rise by about £700 per year when the cap lifts at the start of April.

Critics have already pounced on the fuel duty cut, which is expected to be the headline announcement, because a 5p reduction on petrol duty would only save people around £2 on average to fill their car.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: "The biggest retailers are once again letting drivers down by not charging lower prices while they can.

"Instead, they appear to be hedging their bets to protect themselves from future increased wholesale costs.

"This is why we fear a fuel duty cut by the Chancellor in the spring statement could be swallowed up by retailers to the detriment of hard-pressed drivers.

"A VAT cut would be a far more flexible and powerful way of easing the pain for drivers."

