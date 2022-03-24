Play video

'My heart if broken': ITV News spoke to some of the many families arriving on train platforms

There have been more emotional reunions in the western city of Lviv in Ukraine as people flee from homes and communities destroyed by Russia.

Among those arriving in Lviv’s main train station are families who have survived the horrors unleashed on Mariupol, where it is said around 90% of buildings have been damaged.

One family arrived with sons, daughters and grandchildren - but one brother, who lived in their apartment block, is missing.

Our correspondent Geraint Vincent heard their stories of survival.