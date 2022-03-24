Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean islands put up for sale for $125m

Two islands in the Caribbean which once belonged to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been put up for sale, according to estate agents listing the properties.

Great St James and Little St James, in the US Virgin Islands, are reportedly going on the market for $125 million (£94.7 million). They are part of Epstein's extensive property portfolio, which also included an apartment in Paris, a townhouse in New York and a mansion in Palm Beach.

Lawyer for the Epstein estate, Daniel Weiner, told the Wall Street Journal that proceeds from the sale of the islands will go towards settling outstanding lawsuits.

Epstein took his own life in 2019 in a prison in the US while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking.

The islands were at the centre of sex abuse allegations. In 2020 Virgin Islands prosecutors accused Epstein of sexually abusing young girls on the islands.

It's understood he bought Little St James in 1998. It's the smaller island, spanning across 70 acres, and has a helipad, private dock for boats, private beaches, two pools and four guest villas.

The largest island of the two, Great St James, was acquired by Epstein in 2016 and spans 160 acres. It sits off the bay of Saint Thomas and remains largely untouched, with a small number of structures.