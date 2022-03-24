The UK has sanctioned 65 more Russian individuals and entities including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's London-based step daughter and the paramilitary Wagner Group, which is seen as Vladimir Putin's private army.

Others sanctioned included six more Russian banks, multiple defence companies and Russian Railways.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “These oligarchs, businesses and hired thugs are complicit in the murder of innocent civilians and it is right that they pay the price.

"Putin should be under no illusions – we are united with our allies and will keep tightening the screw on the Russian economy to help ensure he fails in Ukraine. There will be no let-up."

The Wagner Group is a Russian organisation which has reportedly been tasked with assassinating Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Another notable name added to the sanctions list is Polina Kovaleva, Foreign Minister Lavrov's daughter, who reportedly owns a £4 million property in London along with an art empire.

She is the daughter of Svetlana Polyakova, who is said to be the mistress of Mr Lavrov.

The government said Ms Kovaleva was being sanctioned to send a "strong signal that those benefiting from association of those responsible for Russian aggression are in scope of our sanctions".

Russian investigative journalist Maria Pevchikh says Ms Kovaleva Instagram feed looked "like a non-stop holiday", before she closed her account.

All those sanctioned will be banned from entering or leaving the UK and will have their UK assets frozen.

Boris Johnson, speaking to broadcasters in Brussels ahead of a NATO emergency summit, said: “Vladimir Putin is plainly determined to double down on his path of violence and aggression.”

Describing Mr Putin’s treatment of Ukrainians as “absolutely brutal”, he added: “We’ve got to step up. We’ve got to increase our support.

“We’ve got to tighten the economic vice around Putin, sanctioning more people today, as we are, sanctioning the Wagner Group, looking at what we can do to stop Putin using his gold reserves, and also doing more to help the Ukrainians defend themselves.”

Ten key Russian individuals and businesses sanctioned today: