On Unscripted, Nina Nannar is joined by musician, composer and producer Nitin Sawhney.

Nitin tells us about his latest album, Immigrants, and why we must do more to celebrate and support immigration from all countries.

He tells Nina about his musical journey to multi-award winning, multi-instrumental success.

And Nitin explains his part in celebrating sitar maestro Ravi Shanka.

