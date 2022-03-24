Play video

'It breaks my heart,' one month on from Russia's invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on people to protest against Russia's invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on people worldwide to gather in public to protest and show support for his embattled country as it marks one month since Russia invaded.

Later on Thursday, Mr Zelenskyy will address NATO leaders who are gathered in Brussels for an emergency meeting over the war.

Addressing the world in English for the first time, the 44-year-old said: "Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard."

The emotional video address was shared late on Wednesday, recorded in the dark near the presidential offices in Kyiv.

"Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters."

In a separate address in Ukrainian, Mr Zelenskyy said his country is "expecting serious steps from NATO, European Union and the G7".

Mr Zelenskyy said he would ask in a video conference with NATO members that the alliance provide "effective and unrestricted" support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian onslaught.

Boris Johnson is set to announce a new military support package for Ukraine. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is set to announce a major new package of support for Ukraine at the NATO G7 leaders’ meetings on Wednesday.

The measures include 6,000 new defensive missiles, consisting of anti-tank and high explosive weapons, and £25 million in financial backing for Ukraine’s armed forces.

This comes in addition to the £400 million the UK has committed in humanitarian and economic aid for the crisis.

Boris Johnson boards a plane to Brussels for NATO summit Credit: PA

Ahead of the NATO meeting, Boris Johnson said: "The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight.

"One month into this crisis, the international community faces a choice. We can keep the flame of freedom alive in Ukraine, or risk it being snuffed out across Europe and the world."

During the meetings on Thursday, US President Joe Biden is expected to discuss new sanctions and how to coordinate such measures, along with more military aid for Ukraine, with NATO members, and then talk with leaders of the G7 industrialised nations and the European Council.

Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo with US President Joe Biden on arrival for NATO summit. Credit: PA

On the eve of the meeting, European Union nations signed off on another £416 million in military aid for Ukraine.

When Russia unleashed its invasion February 24 in Europe’s biggest offensive since World War II, a swift toppling of Ukraine’s government seemed likely. But a month into the fighting, Moscow is bogged down in a grinding military campaign of attrition.

In its last update, Russia said on March 2 that nearly 500 soldiers had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. NATO estimates, however, that between 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops have been killed — the latter figure about what Russia lost in a decade of fighting in Afghanistan.

Damage after a Russian attack on the Retroville shopping mall in a residential district of Kyiv. Credit: PA

A senior NATO military official said the alliance’s estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.

Ukraine also claims to have killed six Russian generals. Russia acknowledges just one dead general.

Ukraine has released little information about its own military losses, and the West has not given an estimate, but Mr Zelenskyy said nearly two weeks ago that about 1,300 Ukrainian troops had been killed.

