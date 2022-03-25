Play video

People are seen evacuating the partially collapsed theatre after it was targeted by Russian airstrikes

The first images from inside a theatre in Mariupol that was hit by a Russian airstrike on 16 March, have emerged with footage showing women and children covered in dust evacuating the badly damaged venue.

Another video shows part of the three-storey building, which was being used as a bomb shelter by civilians in the encircled port, had completely collapsed after being struck by Russian missiles.

Video shows the parts of the three-storey theatre were completely destroyed

Play video

The theatre was attacked by Russian troops despite the word 'children' being written in Russian in large letters outside the venue.

Between 1,000 and 1,500 people were sheltering in the theatre, it was reported. While some people managed to escape, others were left trapped.

Satellite images show the word 'children' spelled out in Russian outside Mariupol theatre in two places. Credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

As many as 300 people are feared dead after the attack.

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the assault "another horrendous war crime", which targeted "hundreds of innocent civilians" in hiding.

Mariupol has come under heavy bombardment in the month since the Russian invasion. Local officials report 80-90% of all structures in Mariupol have been damaged.

Drone footage of Mariupol released earlier this week by the Ukrainian National Guard shows the extent of the devastation in the port city which has been under heavy bombardment since the Russians invaded a month ago.

The Drama Theatre, damaged after shelling, in Mariupol. Credit: Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council

The attack on the theatre is one of many reports of Russia targeting civilians in Ukraine - something Moscow has continued to deny.

Missiles struck a maternity hospital in Mariupol, which left several people dead including a pregnant woman and a baby while 21 people died after a school and a community centre were struck by Russian missiles in the northeastern city of Merefa in Ukraine.

Mariupol has been under siege from Russian forces for weeks, with an estimated 300,000 remained trapped with no running water, electricity or gas.

Listen to our podcast for the latest analysis on the invasion