Haunting footage released by Mariupol City Council shows how the port city has been left in ruins by Russia's bombardment.

The drive-by footage, posted to the council's Facebook account on Thursday, shows a destroyed power transmission tower, ruined housing blocks and a fitness centre with broken windows.

Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian troops, has seen the worst devastation of the war, enduring weeks of bombardment and, now, street-by-street fighting.

Thousands have fled the battered city, where electricity, water and food supplies are cut off, and communication with the outside world has been severed.

Elsewhere, Russian forces fired two missiles late on Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.

As the war heads into its second month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Nato to provide more weaponry, after he claimed children had been killed as white phosphorous rained down on Ukraine.