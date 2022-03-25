Moscow is forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia to use as “hostages” to pressure a surrender, officials have said.

However, Russia said they’ve been going of their own free will.

Ukraine officials say Russian troops are confiscating passports from Ukrainian citizens then moving them to “filtration camps” in Ukraine’s separatist-controlled east before sending them to various distant, economically depressed areas in Russia.

Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine’s ombudsperson, said 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, were moved against their will.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said 6,000 of those forced to Russia were from the devastated port city of Mariupol, and 15,000 more people in a section of Mariupol under Russian control have had their identifying documents confiscated.

The ministry said the Russians intend to “use them as hostages and put more political pressure on Ukraine".

But Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said the roughly 400,000 people evacuated to Russia since the start of the war were from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists have been fighting for control for nearly eight years.

Making the claims during his nightly address and marking one month since the war began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called on his people to keep up their resistance to Russia’s invading forces, saying “every minute determines our fate, our future, whether we will live".

“With every day of our defence, we are getting closer to the peace that we need so much. We are getting closer to victory," Mr Zelenskyy said.

He added that Russia would have not gone into Ukraine had it known what was waiting for it, as the Ukrainian people have been able to stall or hold back most Russian assaults across the frontline.

The 44-year-old also thanked EU and NATO leaders for pledging more support for Ukraine and called on EU leaders to fast-track Ukrainian membership in the bloc.

The Ukrainian leader also said the "world has applied destructive sanctions and we are discussing applying more."

On Thursday, the UK said it was sanctioning 65 more companies and individuals over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The targets include Russia’s largest private bank and a the stepdaughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Ukraine has managed to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 21 miles east of the capital, Kyiv.

In its latest intelligence update, posted on Twitter, the MoD said: “Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres east of Kyiv.

“Ukrainian forces are likely to continue to attempt to push Russian forces back along the north-western axis from Kyiv towards Hostomel Airfield.

“In the south of Ukraine, Russian forces are still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa, with their progress being slowed by logistic issues and Ukrainian resistance.”