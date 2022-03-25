The boss of P&O Ferries should resign after his “brazen” and “breathtaking” comments about “knowingly breaking the law”, the transport secretary has said.

Grant Shapps' comments come after CEO Peter Hebblethwaite admitted P&O broke employment law when it sacked 800 workers without notice.

On Thursday, Mr Hebblethwaite acknowledged there is “absolutely no doubt” the ferry operator was required to consult with trade unions before replacing its crews with cheaper agency staff.

P&O workers protest at their dismissal at the P&O ferry terminal in Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway.

Mr Shapps told Sky News on Friday: “I thought what the boss of P&O said yesterday about knowingly breaking the law was brazen and breathtaking, and showed incredible arrogance. “I cannot believe that he can stay in that role having admitted to deliberately go out and use a loophole – well, break the law, but also use a loophole.” Pressed on whether that meant he was calling for Mr Hebblethwaite to resign “right now”, he said: “Yes.”

Mr Shapps also said the government is planning to change the law to ensure companies working from British ports pay people the minimum wage.

Mr Hebblethwaite, whose basic annual salary is £325,000, revealed that the average hourly pay of the new crew is only £5.50. The minimum wage in the UK for people aged 23 and above is £8.91 per hour.

The chief executive admitted that the new crews are being paid below the UK’s minimum wage apart from on domestic routes, but insisted this is allowed under international maritime rules.

P&O boss Peter Hebblethwaite was grilled on whether he could live on £5.50 an hour

Mr Shapps said the upcoming change in law would force a “U-turn on what’s happened at P&O”. “We are not having people working from British ports… plying regular routes between here and France or here and Holland, or (anywhere) else, and failing to pay the minimum wage. It’s simply unacceptable and we will force that to change,” he said. Asked if the government will change the law to enforce this, he said: “That’s exactly the plan.” Mr Hebblethwaite also told a joint session of the Commons’ transport and business select committees on Thursday that Mr Shapps knew about the intention to cut jobs in November last year.

The Department for Transport strongly denied this claim, with Mr Shapps saying it was P&O's way to “distract attention” from its failure to provide notice of job cuts. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said it will be meeting with P&O on Friday to demand the reinstatement of the sacked seafarers.