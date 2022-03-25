Russia lowers invasion aims as Ukraine resistance beats back forces

In a sign Russia might be scaling back its invasion goals in Ukraine, Moscow has declared the first phase of what it calls its “military operation” mostly complete and will focus on “liberating” the breakaway Donbas region.

The Russian military has run into stiff resistance, having failed to take any major city in Ukraine and fallen short on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

The one city Russians had managed to occupy, Kherson, is now no longer under Moscow’s control, the Pentagon said on Friday evening.

This week, a Russian advance to cut Ukrainians off in the city of Mykolaiv in the south was reportedly pushed back, forcing the invading army to leave behind old equipment dating back to 1978.

Friday’s announcement, therefore, appears to indicate the Kremlin may be switching to more limited objectives a month on from the start of the invasion.

'This is all about lowering expectations for the Russian people': Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo says Russia's move has been forced by a lack of progress

Play video

The defence ministry said Russian-backed separatists now controlled 93% of Ukraine's Luhansk region and 54% of the Donetsk region, which jointly make up the Donbas.

“The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished,” Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, said in a speech.

“The combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been considerably reduced, which... makes it possible to focus our core efforts on achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbas.”

A senior diplomatic source in Moscow described it as a face-saving move and possible prelude to a climb-down by Russia.

ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports this move has been forced by a “lack of progress right across the country.”

For expert analysis of this topic, listen to the Ukraine episodes of the What You Need To Know podcast

Meanwhile, the British prosecutor leading the investigation into allegations of Russian war crimes told ITV News he has received help from the Ukrainian side – but nothing but silence from Moscow.

One of the potential war crimes under examination is a bombing of a theatre in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians had taken shelter on March 16.

The first images from inside the destroyed theatre emerged on Friday, showing women and children covered in dust evacuating the ruins.

Another video shows part of the three-storey building had completely collapsed after being struck by Russian missiles.

As many as 300 people are feared dead after the attack.