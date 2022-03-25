Sunny weather to continue into the weekend before temperatures drop next week

The warm and sunny weather much of the country has been experiencing this week is set to continue into the weekend.

On Sunday, when clocks go forward one hour at 1am, more sunny weather will usher in British Summer Time.

Brits will experience temperatures of up to 20C, but colder and wetter conditions will take over next week.

Temperatures are well above the average on Friday afternoon, with the mercury hitting 19C in the London and Birmingham areas.

Looking ahead to the next few days, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “It may well be the shortest weekend of the year, because the clocks go forward, but it will be one of the sunniest.

“It’s going to be blue skies almost across the board on both Saturday and Sunday thanks to a chunky area of high pressure that’s just wobbling around across the UK.”

Despite some mist and fog on Saturday morning, it promises to be a “fine spring day” with “plenty of sunshine”, Mr Deakin added.

He said: “A bit of a breeze blowing across southern England but not as windy as last weekend.

“And temperatures responding to the sunshine, getting up – just like they have done all week – into the mid or even high teens in places.”

There is a risk of isolated showers in the far north of Scotland, but blue skies prevail, with the clearest skies in the south.

People enjoy the warm weather on Bournemouth beach, Dorset Credit: PA

Mr Deakin said: “For most places it’s another fine day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures again widely 15 to 18C, maybe 19 or 20 in one or two locations.”

Some North Sea coasts could see fog and mist, which will subdue temperatures there.

Next week is expected to start with yet more pleasant weather, though with more clouds and the potential for a few showers in central and southern parts of the UK.

A honey bee approaches the blossom of an Acacia tree during sunny spring weather in London. Credit: AP

But a cold air mass pushing in on Tuesday is forecast to bring unsettled and wet conditions and lower temperatures from the middle of the week.

Wintry showers are possible across the country, especially in the north and east, the Met Office said.

Magnolia trees in bloom at Kew Gardens, south-west London Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Although the UK has had a good deal of fine and settled March weather in recent days, a change is on the way from the middle of next week with colder air spreading down from the north and the increasing likelihood of rain for most areas.

“On the hills in the north, there’s a chance of this falling as snow, although we’ll gain more certainty on that in the coming days.

“With the influence of some unsettled weather, we’ll be seeing a marked drop in temperatures for most with colder air arriving from the north.

“This will see maximum temperatures drop into single figures for many areas, and below freezing overnight.”