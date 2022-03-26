Joe Biden has called for Russian leader Vladimir Putin's removal, saying "for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power".

The US president made the call for a regime change in Moscow during a speech from Poland on Saturday, in which he compared the invasion of Ukraine and the horrors of World War Two.

He also used the speech for make a defence of liberal democracy and the NATO military alliance, while also saying Europe must steel itself for a long fight against Russian aggression.

In what was billed by the White House as a major address, Biden spoke in front of the Royal Castle, one of Warsaw's notable landmarks that was badly damaged during Adolf Hilter's war.

He told Russians they are not “our enemy” as he evoked the atrocities of the siege of Leningrad by the Nazis and made an impassioned defence of democracy.

“These are not the actions of a great nation,” Biden said.

“Of all people, you the Russian people, as well as all people across Europe still have the memory of being in a similar situation in the 30s and 40s, the situation of World War Two, still fresh in the mind of many grandparents in the region.

“Whatever your generation experienced, whether it experienced the siege of Leningrad, or heard about it from your parents and grandparents, train stations overflowing with terrified families fleeing their homes, nights sheltering in basements and cellars, mornings sifting through the rubble in your home – these are not memories of the past – not any more, it’s exactly what the Russian army is doing in Ukraine right now.”

Biden borrowed the words of Polish-born Pope John Paul II and cited anti-communist Polish dissident and former president, Lech Walesa, as he warned that Putin's invasion of Ukraine threatens to bring “decades of war.”

"In this battle we need to be clear-eyed. This battle will not be won in days, or months, either,” Biden said.

The crowd of about 1,000 included some of the Ukrainian refugees who have fled for Poland and elsewhere in the midst of the brutal invasion.

“We must commit now, to be this fight for the long haul,” Biden said.