ITV News' Arts Editor Nina Nannar on her Oscar predictions

The Oscars run up has been dominated by so many other issues, the Covid protocols, the will they won’t they make it question over nominees who tested positive after the Baftas, the controversial awarding of some categories ahead of the live show.

But now it’s time to really turn to the race for the awards themselves. And in some categories, it’s almost too close to call - but I’m going to have a go at a few anyway!

Best Film, Adapted and Original, Screenplays, Best Actress - those are the categories where there’s everything to play for.

It should actually make for an exciting watch.

Best Film

10 films are nominated - and it had been looking as if The Power of the Dog was running away with it. Coda became a serious contender in recent weeks a with significant wins.

So…

I’m still going with The Power of the Dog. I don’t mind being wrong on this one though. And either way its will make history, as the first is a Netflix film and the second from Apple TV+, so this will be the first time a streaming service wins a Best Film Oscar.

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Close contender Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.

Best Actor

Will Smith. He’s been winning the whole awards season

Best Supporting Actor

This one is Troy Kotsur’s from Coda. No doubts.

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose from West Side Story

Best Director

Jane Campion for the Power of the Dog. She is the only woman to have had two Director nominations at the Oscar’s.

This year she will become only the third woman to win the award in the academy’s 94 year history.

Original Screenplay

Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh (let’s hope he’s recovered from Covid and can show up)

Adapted Screenplay

CODA - Sian Heder - this could seriously be Coda’s night.

Fan Favourite

A new category voted for by viewers on social media, a clear bid to get some of the most popular films in terms of box office, included in a competition which critics say has moved further away from what the audience is actually watching in recent years.

Dune - fantastic film and it needs to be recognised on the night.