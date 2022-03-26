Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian soldiers have dealt "powerful blows" to Russian forces, as he pushed for further talks with Moscow to end the fighting.

In a video address late on Friday, the Ukrainian President said that Russian forces have lost thousands of troops and have not been able to take the capital Kyiv, or Kharkiv, the second-largest city.

As Moscow signalled it was scaling back its invasion goals in Ukraine, Mr Zelenskyy urged for meaningful diplomatic talks as weeks of on-and-off peace negotiations have failed to make any significant progress.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed for further talks with Russia. Credit: AP

"Our defenders are leading the Russian leadership to a simple and logical idea: we must talk, talk meaningfully, urgently and fairly," he said.

His comments came after Moscow declared the first phase of what it calls its “military operation” mostly complete, saying it will focus on “liberating” the breakaway Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists have controlled part of the Donbas region since 2014, and Russian forces have been battling to seize more of the region from Ukraine, including the besieged city of Mariupol.

This indication that the Kremlin may be switching to more limited objectives comes as Moscow-sent forces failed to take any major city in Ukraine in the month since launching its invasion.

The one city Russians had managed to occupy, Kherson, is now no longer under Moscow’s control, the Pentagon said on Friday evening.

Markian Lubkivskyi, an adviser to the Ukrainian defence minister, believes Kyiv’s forces could on Saturday seize back Kherson.

Battle lines close to the strategically vital capital have been frozen for weeks with two main Russian armoured columns stuck northwest and east of Kyiv.

'This is all about lowering expectations for the Russian people': Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo says Russia's move has been forced by a lack of progress

But despite military defeats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) says that Russia is likely to continue to use its heavy firepower on urban areas, as cities such as Mariupol and Chernihiv remain besieged.

"Russian forces are proving reluctant to engage in large scale urban infantry operations," the MoD said in an intelligence update.

"Rather preferring to rely on the indiscriminate use of air and artillery bombardments in an attempt to demoralise defending forces."

French President Emmanuel Macron says France, Greece and Turkey are attempting to organise an evacuation of civilians from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.

The first images from inside the destroyed theatre where hundreds of civilians sheltered emerged on Friday, showing women and children covered in dust evacuating the ruins.

As many as 300 people are feared dead after the attack.

As western leaders push for an end to the war, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Poland’s president in Warsaw on Saturday before he returns to Washington.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the speech will outline the “urgency of the challenge that lies ahead” and “what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world stay in unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression.”