Family ‘shattered’ as woman found dead in Leeds is named

The family of a woman whose body was found at a property on the outskirts of Leeds have been left “heartbroken” as police continue a murder investigation.

West Yorkshire Police named the woman as 35-year-old Kirstie Ellis and released a picture as the force appealed for witnesses in a statement on Sunday.

The force launched a murder probe after Ms Ellis’ body was found in a house on Stanhall Mews, Stanningley, following a concern for safety report at 2.49pm on Friday.

A man and a woman, both 35, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

The force said Ms Ellis’ body may have been in at the property for “a number of weeks”.

In a statement released by West Yorkshire Police, Ms Ellis’ family said they had been left “shattered” and “heartbroken” by her death.

“Our lives have been left shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear, that our gorgeous daughter is no longer with us,” the statement read.

“Kirstie Anne Ellis had a beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun, her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.

“Kirstie had many friends and family who loved her and she will be missed so dearly.”

The family also thanked the community and the media “for their support during this difficult time”.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area from mid-January onwards, particularly from those who visited the Catalina garage on Bradford Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes, senior investigating officer at West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic case and my thoughts are with Kirstie’s family at this time.

“Our early investigations show that Kirstie’s body had been in the property a number of weeks.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of her death and specialist officers are offering support to her family.

“We are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen Kirstie or saw anything suspicious around Stanhall Mews, from mid-January 2022 onwards, no matter how small they feel it might be, to come forward and help us with our enquiry.

“Piecing together the movements of Kirstie will greatly assist our investigation.

“We are particularly keen to hear from people who visited the Catalina garage on Bradford Road around this time and might have also seen or heard something that could help us.”

The force said neighbourhood officers are conducting additional patrols “to provide reassurance to the local community”, while a scene remains in place at the property as well as Cumberland Road and Beancroft Road in Castleford.