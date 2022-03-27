By Digital Multimedia Producer Will Unwin

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the welfare of children caught up in the conflict has been a paramount concern.

One of the country’s most famous football club’s, Shakhtar Donetsk, has taken many of its academy players, aged 10 to 16, to safety in Croatia.

More than 100 players, staff and parents have travelled from Ukraine, aided by Shakhtar’s director of football Darijo Srna who is a legendary figure in Croatian football, having earned 134 caps for his country.

Srna, supported by club president Rinat Akhmetov, called on the Croatian government to aid the passage of the young players.

“This is my third war. When it was the first war in Croatia I was eight or nine years old,” Srna tells ITV News.

Young Shakhtar players watch a match in Croatia. Credit: PA

“I put focus immediately on my club because we are just the one thing - all the present company are coming together to help the people, to support the people, to support Ukraine and this is our main target today. Shakhtar is doing humanitarian work, we are receiving a lot of people, the president’s company helping a lot of people by giving medicine.”

Young players have been taken in groups to Split, with the latest set of youngsters arriving on Thursday, via Hungary, as the club look to temporarily establish the academy in Croatia.

Those who arrived early have already been to watch domestic matches in Croatia, as they aim to maintain a degree of normality in their lives which have been turned upside down by Russia’s invasion, resulting in children having to leave behind parents.

“We decided after six or seven days to take our academy players out of Ukraine because for them it is stressful and the children will remember that for all their lives.

“We have one place in Split, we are happy because they are safe; a lot of mums went with them to Croatia.

“We are helping, they are just kids and we do not want them to have trauma; we have to take care of them not just in football, we must take care of them in life. This is very important, our president is like that, all the people from the club are like that.”

It took Srna 36 hours to drive out of Ukraine alongside friends and colleagues in the immediate aftermath of the invasion last month, going along the busy motorways alongside others looking to escape the impending hell.

“It was not easy to take them out from Ukraine because of a lot, a lot of traffic but together with CEO Sergei Palkin, all the people from the club and the Ukraine football federation we did it and more than 100 people are safe in Croatia.”

The next step is to bring routine back into the lives of the young players as they look to avoid losing a generation of footballers due to the conflict.

“Dinamo Zagreb have helped me a lot, Hajduk Split has helped me a lot, a lot of people in Croatia called me and they really want to help the kids. Step-by-step we will organise some training in Croatia, some tournaments and we hope and pray that in the future we can come back to Ukraine.”

Darijo Srna has played a key role in taking the players to Croatia. Credit: PA

Srna knows all too well about the impact of war having been brought up in Croatia in the 1990s, suffering from the conflict in the Balkans. There is a duty of care needed for the players who come through their system, especially in these extenuating circumstances.

“They [the children] are very good, they are positive - they are children aged from 10 to 16 and they are really happy now.

“We are organising training, we took our director of academy from Portugal, he will come to Split, he will try to build some sort of system for them to work there.

“Split is an amazing city with good weather and the sea. Croatia really opened the door, they opened their hearts and a lot of people want to help and are helping. I know a lot of people are arriving from Ukraine, a lot of families from people who work in our club are in Croatia. In these difficult moments we must help each other, as we must do what we can.”

Srna was integral in helping the club’s foreign first-team players leave the country, organising with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin to find routes out of Ukraine to safety, eventually leading them to Romania.

Shakhtar are putting great energy and funding into the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, helping create a refugee centre at Lviv Arena.

Many of the club’s Ukrainian players are volunteering at the centre to help those looking to flee the country to safety across the border.

Shakhtar's academy players travel to Hungary on their way to Croatia

With the league suspended, the club have looked to allow their players to go abroad to keep playing. Uefa and Fifa have agreed individuals can move outside the transfer window but few leagues have accepted the rule change.

“The Ukrainian players are 99% still in Ukraine, they call me every day to say ‘Darijo, do you have some news? We want to play football’ and they want to play for Shakhtar in Ukraine, that is their dream, they do not want to go anywhere. We are speaking with the foreign players, we are trying to find some clubs for transfers or loans so they are not stuck at home.”

The search for light at the end of the tunnel sees players, fans and Srna hoping that they will one day get to see the bright orange of Shakhtar take to the field for a match once again.

“This is our dream but our dream at the moment is peace and when there is peace, everything will be OK. Shakhtar is a symbol of Ukrainian sport, Shakhtar is a symbol of Ukrainian football and believe me Shakhtar will be a strong team when there is peace.

“We are strong now in the head, we are protecting our team, we are protecting our academy, we are helping Ukraine and this is most important in this moment. I understand the players and they understand the situation; I know our Ukrainian and foreign players are ready to help Shakhtar in any moment.”

When the conflict is over, Shakhtar will look to be at the heart of the rebuilding process in Ukraine in sport and the country as a whole.

“The politicians must do everything to stop the war in Ukraine, to make peace. After my 19 years in Ukraine, I can say I am proud that I’ve lived in that country for 19 years, I am proud to meet Ukrainians because they have showed huge heart, they are still there to protect as they love their country.

“One of them is my president, I am really happy I met him 19 years ago, we passed together a lot of things. He is there in Ukraine, he is investing in Ukraine and in the future we will invest because he likes his country. He wants to live there and he is doing everything that is possible to bring peace and help people in Ukraine.

"All his directors, all his friends are doing the same as we are all one family as we will not leave each other in this difficult moment, we believe in the future and this is not even a question of the money and contracts, for me this is a question of my emotions and heart, because Ukraine is my country - I am Ukrainian today, the whole world is Ukrainian today and I am proud to do whatever I can to help the people.”

There is hope the youths evacuated to the safety of Split could one day play for the Shakhtar first team when they can return to action and hope is what every Ukrainian needs at the moment.

“The kids in the academy, they are happy there, they are kids for the future and we will do everything to help them to feel like they did at home and one day they will come back to Ukraine.”