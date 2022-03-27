Zelenskyy criticises the US for hesitating to supply Ukraine with fighter jets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the US for hesitating on supplying his country with fighter jets, saying "ping-pong" continued in discussions on who should deliver fighter planes and other defence weapons.

In an impassioned video address late Saturday Mr Zelenskyy said Ukraine could not defend itself against missiles without proper weapons and could not liberate besieged Mariupol without tanks and combat jets.

He added that he had talked to Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol today and urged Western partners to have at least "1% of their courage".

In his latest video address, the president also assailed Russian claims that Ukraine is trying to wipe out the use of the Russian language.

"You are doing everything so that our people themselves leave the Russian language, because the Russian language will now be associated only with you, with your explosions and murders, your crimes," he said.

Firefighters work at the site in the aftermath of the first strike that hit an oil facility in an industrial area in Lviv. Credit: AP

Mr Zelenskyy angrily warned Moscow that it is sowing a deep hatred for Russia among his people, as constant artillery barrages and aerial bombings are reducing cities to rubble, killing civilians and driving others into shelters, leaving them to scrounge for food and water to survive.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has ground into a war of attrition in many places, with the toll on civilians rising as Moscow seeks to pound cities into submission from entrenched positions.

Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while President Joe Biden visited neighbouring Poland, serving as a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country’s east.

Early on Sunday, a chemical smell still lingered in the air as firefighters in Lviv sprayed water on a burned section of an oil facility hit in the Russian attack.

A security guard at the site, Prokopiv Yaroslav, said he saw three rockets strike and destroy two oil tanks but no one was hurt.

“The third strike threw me to the ground,” he said.