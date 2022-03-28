Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has appeared to joke he'd "like to get rid of" Russia's leader, in comments which could be seen as controversial after US President Joe Biden landed himself in hot water by saying Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power".

Cabinet minister Mr Zahawi, telling a primary school about his time as apprentices tsar, said: "We had a lot of tsars in those days. There’s one tsar I would like to get rid of now - but that’s up to the Russian people who governs them."

Mr Zawahi was referring to Russian president Vladimir Putin, who just over a month ago ordered a bloody invasion of Ukraine which has seen thousands killed.

His comments are unlikely to go down well in the Kremlin which recently claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the "most active" anti-Russian in the world.

President Biden's comment on Saturday during a visit to Poland, that Putin should not continue as president, was met with an unenthusiastic response from the Kremlin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said "it’s not up to the president of the US and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia.

“Only Russians, who vote for their president, can decide that,” Mr Peskov added. “And of course it is unbecoming for the president of the US to make such statements.”

Asked about the impact of such statements from Biden on Russia-US relations, Mr Peskov described it as “extremely negative.”

“With each such statement, and Biden now prefers to make them daily, he is narrowing the window of opportunity for our bilateral relations under the current administration,” Mr Peskov said.

The White House released a statement shortly after Mr Biden finished speaking in Poland, attempting to clarify the president's remarks, saying he was not calling for a new government in Russia.

The White House said: “The President meant that [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin should not be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours and the region. He did not discuss Putin's power in Russia or regime change.”

Play video

Education Secretary Zahawi, before speaking at the school in east London, said it was up to the Russian people who governs their country when asked whether he supported US President Biden's comment.

Mr Zahawi told Sky News: "Both the White House and the President have been clear on this.

"We are in lockstep with them that it is up to the Russian people to decide who governs them and the future of their country."

Asked whether he supported Mr Biden saying Mr Putin should not remain in power, Mr Zahawi said: "No, what I would say is it is up to the Russian people.

"I think the Russian people are pretty fed up, not only because they are watching their friends - and some of them have family in Ukraine - being attacked by the Putin regime - clearly war crimes have been committed because they are targeting innocent civilians, in civilian areas.

"But I think President Biden is right to say that Putin has no place in the Ukraine. They have to make sure that they withdraw from Ukraine because it is an illegal invasion of the Ukraine - I think he is absolutely right in that."