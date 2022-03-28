Five of the most shocking and memorable Oscars moments

The Oscars were thrown into chaos after Will Smith stormed the stage and hit Chris Rock in the face after a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, just minutes before Smith was named best actor at the ceremony.

The incident overshadowed a night that saw Coda, which features a predominantly deaf cast, named best picture, and Sir Kenneth Branagh win the best original screenplay prize for his semi-autobiographical film Belfast.

But how does it compare with some of the other shocking and memorable moments in the awards ceremony's history?

A streaker crosses the stage

A streaker crosses the stage near the end of the 1974 Academy Awards show. Credit: AP

Will Smith isn't the only Oscars attendee to walk onto the stage uninvited.

And it is still one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history after it came nearly 50 years ago, in 1974.

As the ceremony neared its end, presenter David Niven looked around bemused as a streaker crossed the stage behind him, making a V sign for peace with his hand.

The streaker, who later identified himself as Robert Opel, was a conceptual artist and photographer.

The incident is also remembered for Niven’s commentary. He said: “Isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?”

Kim Jong Il's 'ashes'

Sacha Baron Cohen with the urn. Credit: AP

Fast forward to more recent times, and in 2012 Sacha Baron Cohen brought an unexpected “plus one” to the ceremony.

Dressed as ‘The Dictator' – the main character of his film of the same name – he carried an urn with former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il’s face.

Claiming his ashes were inside, he said he was fulfilling his dying wish of attending the Oscars.

The wrong winner is announced

La La Land producers Fred Berger, far left, and Jordan Horowitz, second from left, are greeted by presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty. Credit: AP

Presenting an award is seen as something of an honour at the Oscars, so it’s not something you wouldn't want to mess up.

In 2017, however, that’s exactly what happened.

Presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced the winners of best picture as La La Land, when it was actually Moonlight.

La La Land producers Fred Berger and Jordan Horowitz even got up on stage and collected their famous small gold statues.

The mistake was later announced and rectified.

Adrien Brody kisses Halle Berry

In 2003, Halle Berry was at the height of her fame and had herself won an Oscar the year before.

Presenting the award for best actor, Berry announced Adrien Brody as the winner for his role in The Pianist.

Nobody could have predicted what happened next.

In a spontaneous movement towards Berry, Brody grabbed hold of the presenter and kissed her... passionately.

Berry at the time appeared to laugh it off, but in 2017 she said in an interview that all she could think was “what the f*** is happening?”

Marlon Brando's protest for Native Americans

Sacheen Littlefeather tells the audience at the Academy Awards ceremony that Marlon Brando was declining to accept his Oscar. Credit: AP

In 1973, Marlon Brando was widely expected to win the Oscar for best actor for his role in The Godfather.

But in one of the most memorable moments in the award’s history, he refused to attend, instead sending Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather.

Collecting the award on Brando’s behalf, she stated that the actor “very regretfully” could not accept it as he was protesting Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans in film.

