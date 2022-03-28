Insight

MPs urge government to remove P&O's licence to operate and disqualify its CEO

Credit: PA

Another day, another public stoning for P&O Ferries.

A joint evidence session by the Transport and BEIS select committees has concluded that the government “has not moved sufficiently quickly” to protect sacked crews from P&O’s “noxious business practices”. 

In a letter to the Transport Minister, Grant Shapps, and the Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, MPs present the government with a list of ten recommendations, one of which is to force P&O to stop trading.

“P&O Ferries broke the law, it or other companies may do so again” the letter states.

“The government should prosecute P&O Ferries and remove its licence to operate in the UK”.

MPs described some of the evidence they heard last Thursday as “appalling”. 

The CEO of P&O Ferries, Peter Hebblethwaite was one of the witnesses who appeared. 

MPs say Hebblethwaite “flaunted his contempt for the law” at the hearing and is “not a fit and proper person” to run P&O. They demand he is “struck off as a company director”.

Last Thursday, Peter Hebblethwaite admitted the company broke the law by dismissing crew without consultation, as part of a plan to cut costs by bringing in cheaper agency crew.

“I want to make sure that P&O suffer the consequences of their illegality and that the chief executive suffers the consequences,” says Andy McDonald MP, who is a member of the Business Energy and Industrial Strategy committee. He described P&O’s behaviour as a “total disgrace”.

The select committees urge the government to ensure that all crews sailing “to and from UK ports” are paid the UK minimum wage.

P&O Ferries is paying its new recruits an average of £5.50/hour but today expressed a willingness to pay the national minimum wage (which rises to £9.50/hour this week) if rival operators do the same.

On Monday morning, the transport secretary wrote to P&O and advised it to reinstate its crews.

Grant Shapps said he planned to “block” the company’s plan to pay workers on its vessels less than the minimum wage.

P&O CEO Peter Hebblethwaite Credit: PA

He said P&O had “one further opportunity” to rehire staff before the government forced it to do so.

Last Wednesday, the prime minister said he thought P&O had broken the law when it fired staff without warning on 17th March.

Boris Johnson promised the government “will be taking action”. There’s still no sign of it though.

P&O had an obligation to consult crew before sacking them. It also had a duty to notify the countries where its vessels are registered well in advance. P&O admits it did neither of these things.

“The remaining (and difficult) legal question is whether the failure to notify the flag state authority within the relevant time frame - a failure which has now been admitted by P&O in terms of the timing of notification - is covered by the offence in section 194 [of the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act of 1992],” says Professor Alan Bogg of the Bristol Law School.

“If the government lost in a prosecution of P&O, it would raise very embarrassing questions”.

