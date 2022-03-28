Prince Philip's life is celebrated and Queen hopes to attend the service

The Duke of Edinburgh’s family will join hundreds of charities and military personnel at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday as they give thanks for his life and his contribution to the nation.

The Queen has overseen the details of the service and many of the elements reflect her personal wishes to pay tribute to her late husband.

Prince Philip died in April last year just short of his 100th birthday.

The Queen wants to go, but Buckingham Palace will not confirm her attendance until shortly before the service begins.

She recently had to pull out of the Commonwealth Day service at the same venue because of mobility issues.

All of Prince Philip’s children will be there – including Prince Andrew. It’s the first time Prince Andrew has been seen in public since he settled his lawsuit with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Philip’s grandchildren and some of his elder great-grandchildren will also attend – although royal aides would not confirm which of them intend to go.

But Prince Harry will not be there for his grandfather’s service after launching legal action against the Home Office over his security arrangements in the UK.

The flowers in Westminster Abbey will be in shades of red, white and blue including white orchids which were in Princess Elizabeth’s bouquet on her wedding day and blue sea holly to represent his career – in the Second World War and beyond – in the Royal Navy.

Prince Philip with William and Harry in 2006. Credit: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme will be front and centre throughout the service as well as the 700 charities and organisations he supported throughout his life.

Gold Award holders, who should have been at his funeral last year but couldn’t because of the Covid restrictions, will line the steps for the entry routes into Westminster Abbey for the members of the Royal Family.

A Bronze, Silver and Gold holder of the Duke of Edinburgh Award, Doyin Sonibare, will give a tribute to highlight the impact the scheme has had on millions of young people.

Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort in British history and was at the Queen’s side from their marriage in 1947, to her accession in 1952 and for the following seven decades.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leaving Westminster Abbey after their marriage ceremony. Credit: PA

Buckingham Palace said the service will reflect his "dedication to family, Nation and Commonwealth and recognise the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces".

The Duke of Edinburgh had the honorary position of Captain General of the Royal Marines for more than 60 years and the band of the Royal Marines will play as the Congregation arrives.

The Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to 1 Assault Group Royal Marines at HM Naval base Devonport in Plymouth. Credit: PA

Other elements which had to be struck from his funeral service last April because of Covid have been worked into today’s Order of Service.

It will include the choir singing Te Deum in C by Benjamin Britten, and the congregation singing Guide me, O thou great Redeemer.

There was no congregational singing at the Duke’s reworked funeral service because of the government Covid restrictions.

Credit: PA

Most people remember the Queen sitting alone in St Georges Chapel wearing a mask, as she was unable to mix with other family bubbles at the time.

The Queen has been unable to attend a public since 5 February – when she met people in Sandringham on the weekend she marked Accession Day.