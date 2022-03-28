Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and a number of Ukrainian negotiators were reportedly poisoned during peace talks earlier this month.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Abramovich, among others, suffered symptoms of poisoning following the talks in Kyiv.

Abramovich had attended the negotiations after a request from Ukraine to help end the Russian invasion.

ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo breaks down what we know about Roman Abramovich's poisoning

At least two seniors members of the Ukrainian team were also affected, according to the WSJ and Bellingcat.

Bellingcat commissioned expert chemical weapons analysis which decreed that the poisonings were most likely intentional.

The conditions of Abramovich and the others impacted by the suspected poisoning is said to have improved and their lives are not in danger.

The Guardian report that Abramovich lost his sight for a period after travelling to Istanbul and required treatment in Turkey.

A fourth round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams is planned to begin on Tuesday in Istanbul.

Peace talks took place in Kyiv earlier in March