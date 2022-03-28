Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signalled to Russian journalists he would consider Ukraine adopting a “neutral status” and showed a willingness to compromise over the Donbas region in order to secure peace as fears were raised Russia was trying to create a divided Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled in many areas in the face of staunch Ukrainian resistance, bolstered by weapons from the US and other Western allies. Moscow now claims its focus is on securing the eastern Donbas region, which has been partially controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

In response, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, accused Russia of seeking to split Ukraine in two, comparing the situation to North and South Korea.

A high-ranking Russian military official on Friday said that troops were being redirected to the east from other parts of the country.

Mr Budanov, said the change of focus could reflect Putin’s hope to break Ukraine in two, like North and South Korea, and enforce “a line of separation between the occupied and unoccupied regions.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled his willingness to discuss having Ukraine adopt a “neutral status”. Credit: AP

“He can’t swallow the entire country,” Mr Budanov said, adding that Russia appears to be trying “to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine.”

In an interview, with independent Russian journalists on Sunday, Mr Zelenskyy said his government would consider offering security guarantees to Russia including keeping Ukraine nuclear-free, in a bid to end the war, telling the reporters the issue of neutrality – and agreeing to stay out of NATO – should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw.

The interview was banned in Russia, with media outlets warned they faced action if they took part.

Russia has supported the separatist rebels in Luhansk and neighbouring Donetsk since the insurgency erupted there shortly after Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. In talks with Ukraine, Moscow has demanded Kyiv acknowledge the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk.

A new round of peace talks was slated for this week aimed at ending the war, with Ukraine saying the two sides would meet in Turkey on Monday.

Smoke rises in the air after an attack on Lviv, western Ukraine on Saturday. Credit: AP

Ukraine’s priorities at the talks will be “sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Mr Zelenskyy told his nation in his nightly address.

“We are looking for peace, really, without delay,” he said. “There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Turkey.”

Mr Zelenskyy made a plea for fighter jets and tanks to help defend his country from Russia’s invading troops after a proposal to transfer Polish planes to Ukraine via the United States was scrapped amid NATO concerns about being drawn into direct fighting.

In his pointed remarks, the Ukrainian president accused Western governments of being “afraid to prevent this tragedy. Afraid to simply make a decision.”

Russia confirmed it used air-launched cruise missiles to hit a fuel depot and a defence plant in Lviv, near the Polish border over the weekend.

Russia’s back-to-back airstrikes shook the city that has become a haven for an estimated 200,000 people who have fled bombarded towns and cities. Lviv, which has largely been spared bombardment, also has been a waystation for most of the 3.8 million refugees who have left Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.

