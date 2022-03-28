During World War II, the “loose lips sink ships”, poster was part of the nation’s war effort. A warning to those serving, of the need for cautious guarded chat.

Fast forward to one of the most turbulent times since the end of that war and it seems such caution is lost on the current commander in chief.

Nine words at the end of a four day European alliance-building trip now overshadow all else: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power."

They came as President Biden ended his widely welcomed speech in Poland and appeared to signal a huge change in US policy.

Was this the US president openly calling for regime change in Russia? Or was it, yet again, a Biden blooper of potentially huge consequence?

Within minutes the White House was rowing back: “The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change."

It’s been a fairly familiar pattern on this trip and indeed throughout Joe Biden’s career, the off the cuff, throw away line that has the power to do real harm.

On this NATO trip the number of “clarifications” has been striking, especially given the gravity of the situation. The “in kind” comment re chemical weapons, “you’ll see when you go there” to soldiers in Poland. They are all potentially incendiary at home and abroad.

Such errors stand at odds to his caution when it comes to actions. Every move the administration makes on Russia is assessed through the prism of miscalculation. The fear of a decision being misconstrued led to the deconfliction line being set up between the two militaries.

And yet somewhere along the line the president seems to have forgotten the power of words and the potential for them to do harm. It might be time for the “Loose lips might sink ships” poster to go up on the wall in the Oval Office.