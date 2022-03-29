P&O Ferries boss refuses to back down over surprise sackings

Play video

It's an extraordinary stand-off between the government and P&O, Business Editor Joel Hills reports

The boss of P&O Ferries has stood by his decision to sack nearly 800 seafarers after being given “one further opportunity” to reverse the action by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite responded to say Shapps' request “ignores the situation’s fundamental and factual realities”.

Re-employing the sacked workers on their previous wages would “deliberately cause the company’s collapse, resulting in the irretrievable loss of an additional 2,200 jobs”, the letter stated.

“I cannot imagine that you would wish to compel an employer to bring about its own downfall, affecting not hundreds but thousands of families,” he wrote.

When it made the announcement two weeks ago, P&O Ferries said it was replacing crews with cheaper agency workers because it was losing £100 million a year.

The letter was in response to a letter from Mr Shapps which stated that P&O Ferries had “one further opportunity to reverse this decision by immediately offering all 800 workers their jobs back”.

Mr Hebblethwaite also rejected the minister’s request to delay the deadline of Thursday for sacked workers to accept redundancy offers, as more than 765 of the 786 affected people have “taken steps to accept the settlement offer”.

He wrote: “These are legally binding agreements, and crew members who have entered them will rightly expect us to comply with their terms.”

The chief executive insisted he will continue in his role despite Mr Shapps describing his position as “untenable”.

Mr Hebblethwaite wrote: “I am fully cognisant of the reputational cost to the P&O Ferries brand and me personally.

“That notwithstanding, I am compelled to discharge my duties for this historical company, saving the jobs of the 2,200 dedicated employees who continue working for P&O Ferries and providing for the effective operation of the trade routes upon which this country depends.”

