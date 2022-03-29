The Queen has attended a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s died in April last year, just short of his 100th birthday, and strict limitations were imposed on his funeral during the pandemic.

Tuesday's event gives the Queen a chance to remember her husband of 73 years - and the country’s longest serving consort - alongside hundreds of guests.

The 95-year-old monarch travelled to the memorial by car from Windsor Castle with her son Prince Andrew in a show of support for the 62-year-old, who recently settled a civil sex assault case.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive with Prince George and Princess Charlotte Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth II has rarely been seen in public over the last four months and Tuesday's event marks the first public appearance for the Duke of York since he settled the high-profile case with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The Queen made the journey to Westminster Abbey with her son Prince Andrew Credit: AP

The Queen spent an unscheduled night in hospital in October last year and mobility issues forced her to miss Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey just two weeks ago.

To minimise the time she spent walking on Tuesday, the Queen entered the memorial by the Abbey's front entrance and was seen holding on to Andrew's arm as she made her way into the building with the help of a walking stick.

Zara, Mia and Mike Tindall arriving for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat behind the Queen at the service, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Harry and Meghan have not attended the memorial as a dispute with the Home Office over security arrangements continues.

Boris Johnson arrives at the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh on Tuesday morning Credit: PA

Outside of the Royal Family, guests include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, nearly 30 foreign royals and scores of representatives from Philip’s charities.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were seated next to the Queen. After the first hymn, Charles could be seen leaning over to speak to his mother.