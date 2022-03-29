Refugees to speak at Concert for Ukraine to highlight relief effort

Play video

A couple who fled their homes fearing for their lives will address the Concert for Ukraine in a bid to shine a light on what is happening in their country, reports Hannah Miller

A live televised concert in the UK is not only bringing together some of the biggest names in music on Tuesday evening but it will highlight the relief effort in Ukraine, aiming to also shine a light on Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the UK.

Having been forced to flee for their lives on a packed train from Kyiv on the day Russia invaded, one young couple will be taking to the stage as special guests at the Concert for Ukraine just four days after they arrived in the UK.

Inna Lytovka, 24, said that while she was looking forward to seeing Ed Sheeran perform, she wished it was in happier circumstances, admitting "it was hard to feel excited about anything at the moment".

Inna and Valentyna speaking to Hannah Miller Credit: ITV News

"I really wish it didn't have to happen this way," an emotional Ms Lytovka told ITV News.

Ms Lytovka arrived in the UK from Ukraine via Poland under the sponsorship scheme with her partner Valentyna, a video editor.

Their dog, Lucky, remains in Poland.

Their lives have been devastated since Russia invaded their homeland just over a month ago and made a difficult journey across Europe.

"There were so many people on the platform, we couldn't squeeze in and they took onboard only women with children. There were fights and screaming from people who desperately wanted to enter the train," Ms Lytovka recalled.

People at Kyiv train station the day the Russians invaded Ukraine. Credit: ITV News

They have a message for everyone watching the concert at home.

"It's not some kind of crisis. It's not some kind of conflict. It's a war. It's full scale war," Ms Lytovka said.

"It cannot be forgotten."

