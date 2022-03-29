Twenty fines relating to the Met Police partygate investigation will be issued after officers viewed evidence suggesting Covid rules had been broken without reasonable excuse.

The Met, which is investigating at least 12 allegedly illegal gatherings on government premises during the coronavirus pandemic, confirmed it will not release the names of the individuals it fines.

It is not clear whether Boris Johnson, who is known to have attended a number of the events, is one of those people to receive fines, but Number 10 has previously said it will reveal if the prime minister is issued with a fixed penalty notice.

More than 100 people were under investigation over alleged Covid breaches and it is understood that more fines are likely to follow as Operation Hillman, as the probe is known, progresses.

Number 10, ahead of the Met update, said: “While there’s a live police investigation it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is one of those being investigated for potential Covid breaches. Credit: PA

It is possible that some people will receive more than one fine, meaning the 20 fines to be issued may not necessarily mean 20 people are being fined.

The announcement of fines marks the first confirmation that the law was breached by people in government, despite the repeated insistence from Number 10 that rules were followed at all times during lockdown.

The Met said it will refer the fines to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which will then be responsible for issuing the fixed penalty notices to the individuals.

Several MPs had submitted letters of no confidence in the PM in a bid to remove him over the partygate scandal, however many had said they'd wait for investigations to conclude to see whether he had knowingly lied to Parliament - a charge numerous MPs say should result in a resignation.

Labour says the issuing of fines proves the prime minister misled Parliament, with his repeated denials of parties taking place on Downing Street while Covid regulations meant most other people were being forced to stay home.

It is understood a number of MPs have withdrawn their letters of no confidence amid the PM's support of Ukraine against Russia, but it is likely more letters would be submitted if Mr Johnson is fined.

It takes 54 letters of no confidence to trigger a vote on Mr Johnson's leadership, which would result in a new leadership election if he loses - but less than 10 Tory MPs have publicly revealed they've submitted letters.

Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said the fines showed "Boris Johnson’s Downing Street has been found guilty of breaking the law" and called on him once again to resign".

She added: "The culture is set from the very top. The buck stops with the Prime Minister, who spent months lying to the British public, which is why he has got to go.

"It is disgraceful that while the rest of the country followed their rules, Boris Johnson's government acted like they did not apply to them.

"This has been a slap in the face of the millions of people who made huge sacrifices.“

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting wrote on Twitter: "Fines issued by the Police for parties in Downing Street that broke the lockdown rules.

"According to Boris Johnson these were the parties that never happened.

"He’s a proven liar and lied repeatedly to the House of Commons and the country."

In a statement updating on the partygate probe, the Met Police said: "We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments.

"However due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made."

It added that in accordance with standard practice, "identities of people dealt with by cautions, speeding fines and other fixed penalties – out-of-court disposals – should not be released or confirmed.

"We will not confirm the number of referrals from each individual event subject to our investigation as providing a breakdown at this point may lead to identification of the individuals."