Why haven’t the people fined over partygate been identified?

Met Police have issued the first batch of fines relating to alleged Covid breaches at No 10.

However, questions remain over whether the recipients of the 20 fixed penalty notices will be identified.

It is unknown if Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been issued a fine, even though he is known to have attended a number of events.

Officials at Number 10 have said they would reveal if the prime minister received a partygate fine.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating 12 different alleged events. Credit: PA

Why haven’t the recipients of partygate fines been named by police?

Officers have confirmed 20 fixed penalties will be issued in response to gatherings held in government buildings during lockdown, but the individuals concerned will not be identified.

While it is standard practice to identify someone facing criminal charges, the same cannot be said for those facing lesser offences such as Covid breaches or speeding fines.

Quoting guidelines set out by the professional body, the College of Policing for communication between the media and police, the Metropolitan Police said: "Identities of people dealt with by cautions, speeding fines and other fixed penalties – out-of-court disposals – should not be released or confirmed."

How have other alleged lockdown breaches been publicised by the force?

A number of other cases involving large gatherings have been publicised by the Met Police, including dates, times and road names and the area where they were said to have taken place.

However, with partygate, the team investigating has chosen not to specify which gatherings the fines relate to, in order to avoid the risk of identifying individuals.

The Met said: “We will not confirm the number of referrals from each individual event subject to our investigation, as providing a breakdown at this point may lead to identification of the individuals.”

Downing Street has said it will confirm if the Prime Minister receives a fine Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Will any of the names be made public?

Downing Street said it will confirm if the Prime Minister or Cabinet Secretary Simon Case receives a fine but will not reveal the names of more junior members of staff.

However, their identities would become public if they decided to contest the fine in court.

What rules were in place at the time?

The laws changed several times during the coronavirus pandemic when there were allegations of parties taking place.

At the time of the May 20, 2020, Downing Street garden party, which the prime minister admitted attending but insisted he thought was a work event which could “technically” have been within the rules, the law in England required people to have a reasonable excuse to leave their home and people could only meet one other person from outside their own household at a time in a public space or for exercise.

By June 19, 2020, when a birthday party for Boris Johnson is said to have taken place and Downing Street admitted staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room after a meeting, groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outdoors but indoor gatherings remained against the law although there were exemptions “if reasonably necessary” for work purposes.

What were the penalties?

Lockdown fines rose to £100 in England on May 13 2020 and could be issued to anyone believed to be breaching restrictions on movement.

While anyone found breaking the law would have had their first fine lowered to £50 if paid within 14 days, the penalty doubled for each repeat offence, up to a maximum of £3,200.